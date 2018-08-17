Redskins' Samaje Perine: Likely to miss some time
Perine (ankle) likely will be out for at least a week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Perine rumbled for 30 yards on his first carry in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets, but he injured his ankle on an awkward collision at the end of the play. Even if the injury doesn't impact Perine's availability for Week 1, it could hurt his bid to beat out Rob Kelley for lead rusher status. Survival is the name of the game in Washington, where Derrius Guice (knee) is already done for the season and Byron Marshall is out for 2-to-4 weeks with an ankle injury of his own. Kelley, Kapri Bibbs and undrafted rookie Martez Carter were the healthy men remaining Thursday.
