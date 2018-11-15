Perine (knee/calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Perine is a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report, after the second-year running back was able to practice without issue to begin the week. The details of Perine's knee and calf injuries remain undisclosed, and his Week 11 availability appears uncertain. Perine has yet to see more than two carries in a single game this season, so his presence one way or another is unlikely to affect Washington's offense during Sunday's contest against the Texans.

