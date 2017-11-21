Redskins' Samaje Perine: Limited Tuesday
Perine (finger) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
The finger issue isn't considered anything overly concerning, so the Redskins are presumably limiting Perine's practice reps after the busiest game to date of his young career in Sunday's loss to the Saints. Perine, who amassed 126 total yards and a touchdown on 24 touches in the contest, looks positioned to serve as the Redskins' lead back the rest of the way with Chris Thompson (lower leg) joining Rob Kelley (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.
