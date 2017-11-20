Redskins' Samaje Perine: Listed as limited due to finger
Perine (finger) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report for Thursday's game against the Giants.
There's little reason to think the finger issue will jeopardize his gameday availability, especially considering that the Redskins tend to list every little ailment on their injury report. Perine rumbled for 117 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Saints, and he may get more involved in the passing game with Chris Thompson potentially out for the season due to a fractured fibula. Byron Marshall is the only other healthy running back on the roster, though the Redskins likely will address that situation before Thanksgiving. Perine has quickly jumped from the No. 3 spot on the depth chart to the unquestioned lead role.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Has career game in expanded role•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Slated to replace Rob Kelley•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Gathers 10 touches•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Two carries Sunday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: No offensive reps for second straight week•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Relegated to special teams•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.