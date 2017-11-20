Perine (finger) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report for Thursday's game against the Giants.

There's little reason to think the finger issue will jeopardize his gameday availability, especially considering that the Redskins tend to list every little ailment on their injury report. Perine rumbled for 117 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Saints, and he may get more involved in the passing game with Chris Thompson potentially out for the season due to a fractured fibula. Byron Marshall is the only other healthy running back on the roster, though the Redskins likely will address that situation before Thanksgiving. Perine has quickly jumped from the No. 3 spot on the depth chart to the unquestioned lead role.