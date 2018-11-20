Perine (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Although Perine got rid of the knee injury that appeared on the practice report last Thursday and Friday, he wouldn't have participated Monday if the Redskins held a session. He has two more practices to prove his health, with the aim to provide support to starter Adrian Peterson (shoulder) on Thursday in Dallas. If Perine and Chris Thompson (rib) are sidelined again, Kapri Bibbs and Byron Marshall would be afforded those opportunities.

More News
Our Latest Stories