Redskins' Samaje Perine: Logs 100-yards in win
Perine racked up 100-yards on 24 carries to go along with three receptions for 30-yards in Thursday's 20-10 win over the Giants.
With fellow running back Chris Thompson (lower leg) placed on injured reserve, Perine saw the bulk of the work in the backfield on Thanksgiving. He handled lead-back duties well, as he contributed an efficient 4.2 yards per rush. The rookie, who was coming off his first career 100-yard rushing game, now has two in a row and will attempt to make it three in the Redskins' Week 13 matchup versus the Cowboys.
