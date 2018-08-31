Perine (ankle) took seven carries for 30 yards and failed to catch his lone target in Thursday's preseason loss to Baltimore, also losing a fumble along the way.

With Chris Thompson (leg) and Adrian Peterson already locked into roster spots, Washington used Thursday's game to evaluate Perine, Rob Kelley and Kapri Bibbs. Perine got the start and had a reasonably efficient night on the ground, but Kelley fared a bit better with 11 carries for 49 yards. Given that Bibbs offers the most as a pass catcher, it isn't out of the question for either Perine or Kelley to be released within the next few days. Perine seemed to make it through Thursday's game without aggravating his ankle injury, but the lost fumble is concerning for a player with a history of ball-security issues.