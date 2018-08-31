Redskins' Samaje Perine: Looks solid besides fumble
Perine (ankle) took seven carries for 30 yards and failed to catch his lone target in Thursday's preseason loss to Baltimore, also losing a fumble along the way.
With Chris Thompson (leg) and Adrian Peterson already locked into roster spots, Washington used Thursday's game to evaluate Perine, Rob Kelley and Kapri Bibbs. Perine got the start and had a reasonably efficient night on the ground, but Kelley fared a bit better with 11 carries for 49 yards. Given that Bibbs offers the most as a pass catcher, it isn't out of the question for either Perine or Kelley to be released within the next few days. Perine seemed to make it through Thursday's game without aggravating his ankle injury, but the lost fumble is concerning for a player with a history of ball-security issues.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: On track for preseason finale•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Returns to practice•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Getting close to return•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Likely to miss some time•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Ruled out Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...
-
Latest auction results
With 100 fictional dollars to spend, our crew built rosters in our final auction of the summer,...