Perine is considered day-to-day with a bruised hand, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Perine was forced out of Sunday's 27-10 win over the Raiders in the fourth quarter after taking a huge hit and losing a fumble. The injury apparently isn't as bad as it initially looked, with Perine fortunate to avoid a concussion or any fractures. He was inefficient while filling in for Rob Kelley (rib) on Sunday, managing just 49 yards on 19 carries and six yards on one reception. Meanwhile, passing-down back Chris Thompson rumbled for 188 scrimmage yards and found the end zone for a fourth time in three games. Perine should retain an early-down role if he's available for Week 4 against Kansas City and Kelley still isn't ready, but the rookie has yet to show any signs of becoming a viable fantasy option. Perine is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry, compared to Kelley's 4.9 and Thompson's 8.5.