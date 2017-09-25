Redskins' Samaje Perine: Merely day-to-day
Perine is considered day-to-day with a bruised hand, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Perine was forced out of Sunday's 27-10 win over the Raiders in the fourth quarter after taking a huge hit and losing a fumble. The injury apparently isn't as bad as it initially looked, with Perine fortunate to avoid a concussion or any fractures. He was inefficient while filling in for Rob Kelley (rib) on Sunday, managing just 49 yards on 19 carries and six yards on one reception. Meanwhile, passing-down back Chris Thompson rumbled for 188 scrimmage yards and found the end zone for a fourth time in three games. Perine should retain an early-down role if he's available for Week 4 against Kansas City and Kelley still isn't ready, but the rookie has yet to show any signs of becoming a viable fantasy option. Perine is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry, compared to Kelley's 4.9 and Thompson's 8.5.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Exits with hand injury after fumble•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Ready to lead backfield•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Could help ease Kelley's burden•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Fails to capitalize on extra carries•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Could still earn role eventually•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Not part of offense•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...