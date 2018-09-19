Perine will move up to third on the depth chart after Rob Kelley (toe) was placed on injured reserve, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

A healthy inactive for the first two weeks of the season, Perine now finds himself just one Adrian Peterson injury away from a regular role as Washington's lead ballcarrier. That said, it isn't entirely out of the question for Perine to land on the inactive list again for Week 3 against Green Bay, as coach Jay Gruden may want to sign another running back with more value on special teams. Kelley took four carries for eight yards during his two-game stint as the team's No. 3 running back.