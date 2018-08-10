Redskins' Samaje Perine: Moving up depth chart
Perine's workload for the upcoming season is expected to increase following Derrius Guice's ACL tear, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Injury struck the 2018 second-round pick during Thursday's preseason game in New England, ending the rookie's campaign before it even started. The rest of the backfield will benefit, barring a free-agent signing before Week 1. While Chris Thompson (leg) is the pass-catching back, Perine and Rob Kelley are on pace for an increase in their respective workloads. Perine got far more work than Kelley a season ago -- 197 touches versus 66 -- but the search for production on first and second downs will fall in the laps of the duo.
