Perine's workload for the upcoming season is expected to increase following Derrius Guice's ACL tear, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Injury struck the 2018 second-round pick during Thursday's preseason game in New England, ending the rookie's campaign before it even started. The rest of the backfield will benefit, barring a free-agent signing before Week 1. While Chris Thompson (leg) is the pass-catching back, Perine and Rob Kelley are on pace for an increase in their respective workloads. Perine got far more work than Kelley a season ago -- 197 touches versus 66 -- but the search for production on first and second downs will fall in the laps of the duo.