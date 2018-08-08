Redskins' Samaje Perine: No. 3 on unofficial RB depth chart
Perine appeared as the No. 3 running back on the Redskins' first unofficial depth chart, Adam Zielonka of The Washington Times reports.
Perine had a steady workload towards the end of the 2017 campaign, rushing 109 times for 393 yards and one touchdown while catching 16 passes for 127 yards in the final seven games. However, his uptick in usage was a result of injuries to Chris Thompson (lower leg) and Rob Kelley, both of whom are back at practice and should be ready for Week 1. The arrival of second-round pick Derrius Guice makes Perine an afterthought for fantasy owners, and the second-year back might even be an afterthought for the Redskins, with his roster spot no longer assured, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Facing major competition•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Likely to face competition•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Comes on late rookie season•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Shakes off Achilles injury versus Broncos•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.
-
Review our IDP mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites took part in a 28-round IDP mock...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at WRs in our latest mock
Jamey Eisenberg looks at where some receivers of note were selected in our latest 12-team non-PPR...
-
Third-year receivers for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the wide receiver Class of 2016 to see if anyone qualifies as a...