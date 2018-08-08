Perine appeared as the No. 3 running back on the Redskins' first unofficial depth chart, Adam Zielonka of The Washington Times reports.

Perine had a steady workload towards the end of the 2017 campaign, rushing 109 times for 393 yards and one touchdown while catching 16 passes for 127 yards in the final seven games. However, his uptick in usage was a result of injuries to Chris Thompson (lower leg) and Rob Kelley. Therefore, the arrival of second-round pick Derrius Guice -- a dual-threat running back that dropped in the draft due to character concerns -- combined with a (possibly) healthy Thompson would make Perine an afterthought for fantasy owners.