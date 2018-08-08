Redskins' Samaje Perine: No. 3 RB on unofficial depth chart
Perine appeared as the No. 3 running back on the Redskins' first unofficial depth chart, Adam Zielonka of The Washington Times reports.
Perine had a steady workload towards the end of the 2017 campaign, rushing 109 times for 393 yards and one touchdown while catching 16 passes for 127 yards in the final seven games. However, his uptick in usage was a result of injuries to Chris Thompson (lower leg) and Rob Kelley. Therefore, the arrival of second-round pick Derrius Guice -- a dual-threat running back that dropped in the draft due to character concerns -- combined with a (possibly) healthy Thompson would make Perine an afterthought for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Facing major competition•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Likely to face competition•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Comes on late rookie season•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Shakes off Achilles injury versus Broncos•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...