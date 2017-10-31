Redskins' Samaje Perine: No offensive reps for second straight week
Perine failed to take the field for an offensive snap in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
It was the second straight week in which Perine failed to lineup for a single offensive snap. It seems as if the Redskins are content moving forward with veterans Chris Thompson and Rob Kelley as the one-two punch in the backfield -- leaving Perine as a special teamer for the time being.
