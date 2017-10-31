Perine failed to take the field for an offensive snap in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

It was the second straight week in which Perine failed to lineup for a single offensive snap. It seems as if the Redskins are content moving forward with veterans Chris Thompson and Rob Kelley as the one-two punch in the backfield -- leaving Perine as a special teamer for the time being.

