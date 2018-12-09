Redskins' Samaje Perine: Not available Week 14
Perine (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Perine's inclusion on the Redskins' inactive list is less surprising than that of Kapri Bibbs, who also is a healthy scratch. With the duo unavailable Sunday, Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson and Byron Marshall will compose the options out of the backfield.
