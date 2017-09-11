Perine did not log any offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Eagles, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Perine did log 10 snaps on special teams, and it wasn't exactly a banner performance for Rob Kelley, who was held to 30 yards on 10 carries. Perine will get his chance if Kelley doesn't improve, but it would be unwise to expect much from the rookie Week 2 against the Rams.