Redskins' Samaje Perine: Not practicing Friday
Perine (groin) and teammate LeShun Daniels (illness) both missed Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Perine injured his groin Thursday and wasn't able to finish practice. His continued absence Friday suggests he's in serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Broncos, potentially leaving Kapri Bibbs as the Week 16 starter. With Daniels also absent, Bibbs was the only running back on the field at Friday's practice.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Thinks he'll play•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Questionable after missing practice•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Injures groin at practice•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Totals 66 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Puts illness behind him•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Recovering from illness•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...