Perine (groin) and teammate LeShun Daniels (illness) both missed Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Perine injured his groin Thursday and wasn't able to finish practice. His continued absence Friday suggests he's in serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Broncos, potentially leaving Kapri Bibbs as the Week 16 starter. With Daniels also absent, Bibbs was the only running back on the field at Friday's practice.