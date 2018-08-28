Redskins' Samaje Perine: On track for preseason finale
Perine (ankle) should be ready for Thursday's preseason game against Baltimore, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Perine had a bit of hype after Derrius Guice suffered an ACL tear, but between his own ankle injury and the addition of Adrian Peterson, it now seems the second-year pro isn't even a lock for the 53-man roster. Washington will probably need to choose two players between Perine, Rob Kelley and Kapri Bibbs, with Thursday's preseason game offering each player one final chance to make an impression. Perine may have the most potential in terms of pure running ability, but Bibbs is the best pass catcher and Kelley the best bet to help out on special teams. Perine returned to practice over the weekend, so he should be close to full strength by Thursday.
