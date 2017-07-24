Perine enters training camp behind Robert Kelley on the Redskins' depth chart, but the team's intended "hot hand" approach to dividing carries could at times earn him a substantial workload, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.

Perine, who was drafted in the fourth round this year after finishing his college career as Oklahoma's all-time leading rusher, enters his first season jockeying for positioning behind Kelley on Washington's depth chart. While Kelley has been deemed the team's starter heading into camp, Perine figures to be his biggest competitor for carries, as Chris Thompson is more of a pass-catching back and Matt Jones was wildly disappointing last year. Fortunately for Perine, if he gets going in a given game, the Redskins are prepared to reward him with more touches, which would inevitably boost his fantasy stock. In the meantime, though, the rookie will aim to gain some comfort in Washington's offense as camp kicks off.