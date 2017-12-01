Redskins' Samaje Perine: Plays through concussion scare in loss
Perine rushed 12 times for 38 yards and brought in all three of his targets for 31 yards in Thursday's 38-14 loss to the Cowboys. He also recovered a fumble.
Perine exited the game in the first half to be checked for a concussion, but he was eventually cleared to return. With the game getting away from the Redskins in the second half, Perine saw his rushing opportunities limited compared to his first two starts, as his 12 carries represented a significant downturn from the 24 and 23 he'd logged in the prior two contests. On the positive side, Perine was able to garner a solid role in the passing game for the second consecutive game, as he equaled the three catches he'd tallied versus the Giants on Thanksgiving. He'll look to get his numbers back on track against a vulnerable Chargers run defense in Week 14.
