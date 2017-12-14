Perine (illness) wasn't listed on the Redskins' injury report Wednesday.

Perine slogged his way through an illness Sunday against the Chargers, notching 17 carries for 45 yards and four receptions (on four targets) for seven yards. When he departed with 13:38 left in the contest, he joined reserve running back Byron Marshall on the sideline. Marshall has since been placed on IR due to a hamstring injury, leaving Perine as the last man standing in a backfield that's already lost Chris Thompson (fibula), Rob Kelley (ankle) and Keith Marshall (knee) for the season. Perine should continue to receive a healthy dose of touches on a weekly basis with LeShun Daniels and Kapri Bibbs as the backups.