Redskins' Samaje Perine: Puts illness behind him
Perine (illness) wasn't listed on the Redskins' injury report Wednesday.
Perine slogged his way through an illness Sunday against the Chargers, notching 17 carries for 45 yards and four receptions (on four targets) for seven yards. When he departed with 13:38 left in the contest, he joined reserve running back Byron Marshall on the sideline. Marshall has since been placed on IR due to a hamstring injury, leaving Perine as the last man standing in a backfield that's already lost Chris Thompson (fibula), Rob Kelley (ankle) and Keith Marshall (knee) for the season. Perine should continue to receive a healthy dose of touches on a weekly basis with LeShun Daniels and Kapri Bibbs as the backups.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Recovering from illness•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Questionable to return•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Plays through concussion scare in loss•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Logs 100 yards in win•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Playing Thursday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Week 12 status up in air•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...