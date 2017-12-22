Redskins' Samaje Perine: Questionable after missing practice
Perine (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Perine and LeShun Daniels (broken hand) both suffered injuries Thursday, leaving Kapri Bibbs as the lone running back available for Friday's practice. With Daniels out for the season and Perine seemingly on the wrong side of the 'questionable' tag, the Redskins figure to promote Dare Ogunbowale from the practice squad before Sunday. Should Perine end up missing the game, Bibbs might be asked to handle a three-down role, albeit against a stingy Denver defense.
