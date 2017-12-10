Perine is questionable to return to Sunday's road game against the Chargers due to a stomach concern.

There's no telling the nature of the issue, but if Perine is unable to reenter the contest, head coach Jay Gruden will likely touch on the running back's health in an upcoming media session. At the time of his departure, Perine had 17 carries for 45 yards and corralled all four passes for seven yards. Because his backup, Byron Marshall, was ruled out earlier due to a hamstring injury, the Redskins' sole healthy RB on the 53-man roster is LeShun Daniels.