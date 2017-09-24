With Rob Kelley (ribs) inactive, Perine likely will get the bulk of the carries in Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Perine replaced Kelley in the second quarter of last week's 27-20 win over the Rams, ultimately taking 21 carries for 67 yards. While passing-down back Chris Thompson also figures to handle more snaps than usual during Sunday's game, Perine is expected to assume Kelley's role as the primary early-down runner.