Redskins' Samaje Perine: Recovering from illness
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Perine is merely dealing with an illness and should be okay.
Perine was removed from Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers with a "stomach" ailment, which might have been interpreted as an abdomen or core muscle injury. It turns out he was just feeling sick and was thus removed from the latter stages of a blowout loss, finishing with 17 carries for 45 yards and four catches for seven yards on four targets. Byron Marshall (hamstring) also left the game early, eventually leaving LeShun Daniels as the team's only healthy running back. Marshall may end up missing some time, but Perine should be fine with a full week to recover from his illness ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
