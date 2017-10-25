Redskins' Samaje Perine: Relegated to special teams
Perine did not see the field for an offensive snap during Monday's 34-24 loss to the Eagles.
With Rob Kelley back in the fold, Washington no longer needed Perine to be the thunder to Chris Thompson's lightning. So long as both Thompson and Kelley stay healthy, it's hard to see Perine getting much more than the occasional carry. The rookie fourth-round pick can only blame himself for a missed opportunity. In the three full games Kelley missed, Perine recorded 49 rushes for a putrid 2.84 yards per carry.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Set for lead role minus Kelley•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Workload takes a hit•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Full practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Merely day-to-day•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Exits with hand injury after fumble•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...