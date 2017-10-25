Perine did not see the field for an offensive snap during Monday's 34-24 loss to the Eagles.

With Rob Kelley back in the fold, Washington no longer needed Perine to be the thunder to Chris Thompson's lightning. So long as both Thompson and Kelley stay healthy, it's hard to see Perine getting much more than the occasional carry. The rookie fourth-round pick can only blame himself for a missed opportunity. In the three full games Kelley missed, Perine recorded 49 rushes for a putrid 2.84 yards per carry.