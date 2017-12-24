Perine (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is considered a game-time call, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie expressed optimism a couple days ago that he would be able to suit up for the Week 16 contest, but that shouldn't be taken as a given after the groin issue -- which first surfaced during Thursday's practice -- prevented him from practicing Friday in any capacity. With the Redskins keeping three backup running backs on the roster this week, it's clear Perine's health remains a concern, so the team will wait and see how he looks during warmups before deciding his fate approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Kapri Bibbs would likely be in store for a hefty workload if Perine is sidelined.