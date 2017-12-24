Redskins' Samaje Perine: Remains game-time call Sunday
Perine (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is considered a game-time call, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie expressed optimism a couple days ago that he would be able to suit up for the Week 16 contest, but that shouldn't be taken as a given after the groin issue -- which first surfaced during Thursday's practice -- prevented him from practicing Friday in any capacity. With the Redskins keeping three backup running backs on the roster this week, it's clear Perine's health remains a concern, so the team will wait and see how he looks during warmups before deciding his fate approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Kapri Bibbs would likely be in store for a hefty workload if Perine is sidelined.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Thinks he'll play•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Questionable after missing practice•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Not practicing Friday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Injures groin at practice•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Totals 66 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Puts illness behind him•
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...