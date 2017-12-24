Perine (Achilles) returned to Sunday's game versus the Broncos.

After sitting out a portion of the fourth quarter to have his Achilles examined, Perine was made available for the rest of the contest. If the injury persists into Week 17 prep, the hype surrounding reserve running back Kapri Bibbs could finally yield fruit in Washington.

