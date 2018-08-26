Perine (ankle) was spotted at practice Sunday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

In the wake of Derrius Guice's ACL tear, Washington is still sorting out its running back options. Perine's return to the field helps keep him in the equation on that front, along with fellow returnees Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson. Meanwhile, recent addition Adrian Peterson made a strong case for a key role out of the gate with an 11-carry, 56 yard effort in Friday's preseason loss to the Broncos.

