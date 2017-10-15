Redskins' Samaje Perine: Scores first career touchdown
Perine rushed for 23 yards on nine carries and added three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday' 26-24 win over the 49ers.
Perine's first career touchdown came early in the second quarter when Kirk Cousins checked down to him in the flat for a diving one-yard score. The good news mostly ended there for Perine as, after tallying at least 20 touches in both Week 2 and Week 3, he saw Chris Thompson go off for 20 touches and 138 total yards on Sunday - more than Perine has seen in the past two games combined. Perine has been held under 3.5 yards per carry in three of four outings and figures to be more of a short-yardage and change-of-pace back while Washington leans heavily on Thompson, who leads the team in both receiving and rushing through five games.
