Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Perine will get most of the carries Sunday against the 49ers, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

With Rob Kelley (ankle) already considered a long shot to play, Perine has a good shot at double-digit carries for the third time this season. The rookie is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and hasn't added much of anything (two catches for six yards) in the passing game, but his Week 6 role nonetheless gives him a decent shot to reach the end zone with the Redskins expected to put up plenty of points. Chris Thompson will continue to dominate passing-down snaps.