Redskins' Samaje Perine: Set for lead role minus Kelley
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Perine will get most of the carries Sunday against the 49ers, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
With Rob Kelley (ankle) already considered a long shot to play, Perine has a good shot at double-digit carries for the third time this season. The rookie is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and hasn't added much of anything (two catches for six yards) in the passing game, but his Week 6 role nonetheless gives him a decent shot to reach the end zone with the Redskins expected to put up plenty of points. Chris Thompson will continue to dominate passing-down snaps.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Workload takes a hit•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Full practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Merely day-to-day•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Exits with hand injury after fumble•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Ready to lead backfield•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Could help ease Kelley's burden•
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...