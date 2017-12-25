Redskins' Samaje Perine: Shakes off Achilles injury versus Broncos
Perine carried 17 times for 53 yards and caught three passes for an additional 21 yards during Sunday's 27-11 victory over the Broncos. He also lost a fumble.
Perine averaged just 3.1 yards per carry on the ground, but a healthy allotment of touches allowed him to pile up 74 scrimmage yards. He left the game briefly in the fourth quarter with an apparent Achilles injury but was able to return to finish off the contest. Perine could be limited throughout the week as a precaution, but his ability to return to the fray bodes well for his availability against a hapless Giants team on New Years Eve.
