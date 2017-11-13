Perine will take over as the starting running back while Rob Kelley misses time with ankle and knee injuries, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

With Kelley slated to miss multiple games and even in danger of landing on injured reserve, Perine will have an extended opportunity to lead the Washington rushing attack. He failed to impress while filling in for an injured Kelley earlier this season, managing only 116 yards on 40 carries (2.9) in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Rams and Raiders. The rookie fourth-round pick has a long gain of just 12 yards on 66 carries, and he doesn't figure to see more than a couple targets per game. That said, he figures to get the goal-line carries in a productive offense, with the potential to improve his rushing efficiency as he becomes more comfortable with the pro game. Perine will start off with a road matchup against the red-hot Saints defense Week 11.