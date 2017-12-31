Redskins' Samaje Perine: Suffers ankle injury
Perine is questionable to return to Sunday's road game against the Giants due to an ankle injury.
Perine left the contest on the Redskins' second offensive play, a four-yard run. If Perine is unable to get the all-clear for more snaps, Kapri Bibbs will likely handle the bulk of the touches out of the backfield. That said, the recently-promoted Dare Ogunbowale is also around to spell Bibbs.
