Redskins' Samaje Perine: Takes it up a notch in second preseason game
Perine carried eight times for 45 yards and secured his only target for 29 yards in Saturday's 21-17 preseason loss to the Packers.
The rookie was significantly better than in last week's preseason opener, putting together impressive chunk plays through both the ground and air. Perine was directly involved in the first four plays of the Redskins' first possession of the second half, taking a short pass 29 yards on one of those touches. He rattled off a 14-yard run on a subsequent possession and appeared much more comfortable overall in what was his second NFL contest. With starter Rob Kelley once again struggling (nine carries, nine yards), Perine could potentially take another major step forward if he's able to produce a successful encore performance a week from Sunday versus the Bengals.
