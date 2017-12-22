Redskins' Samaje Perine: Thinks he'll play
Perine (groin) said he'll be fine for Sunday's game against the Broncos, while Redskins head coach Jay Gruden wasn't so sure, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.
Gruden expects to have a better idea by Saturday, perhaps hoping to see how Perine responds to a day of rest. The rookie tweaked his groin during Thursday's practice and was held out Friday, leading to a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report. With LeShun Daniels (hand) also injured Thursday and already ruled out for the season, Washington promoted Dare Ogunbowale from the practice squad Friday afternoon. Kapri Bibbs likely would handle a large workload if Perine were to miss the game, with Ogunbowale serving as the No. 2 back. Gruden also mentioned that Perine might be limited even if he's active, in which case Bibbs could draw the start.
