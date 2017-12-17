Perine rushed 14 times for 37 yards and caught both his targets for 29 more in Sunday's 20-15 win over Arizona.

Perine averaged just 2.6 yards per carry for the second consecutive game, lowering his season average to 3.5. The rookie fourth-rounder out of Oklahoma is the top rushing option in Washington's injury-depleted offense, but he's scored only one rushing touchdown. After an explosive receiving performance in this one, practice squad callup Kapri Bibbs could be the man to own in this backfield given Perine's plodding style and underwhelming results.