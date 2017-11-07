Perine recorded two carries for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.

Although it wasn't much, Perine worked his way into the offensive gameplan Sunday after failing to record a rep with the unit the previous two weeks. However, Washington seems content continuing with the two-headed attack of Chris Thompson and Rob Kelley in the backfield, which will leave the rookie with little fantasy value. For now, Perine's biggest contributions will likely come on special teams.