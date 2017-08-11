Perine had six carries for 15 yards and dropped in lone target in Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens.

Perine fumbled on the snap preceding his dropped pass, though he at least managed to recover the ball. Clearly working behind Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson, the rookie did nothing on the ground to improve his standing, and to make matters worse, Perine also struggled in pass protection, according to ESPN.com's John Keim. Perine still has time to push for a role, but Thursday's performance supports the notion that Kelley is a favorite for the Week 1 starting gig.