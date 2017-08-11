Perine is unlikely to push Rob Kelley out of the starting lineup anytime soon, Rich Tandler of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Perine had plenty of hype ahead of training camp, but he's reportedly looked the part of a rookie at practice, leading up to Thursday's poor showing in the preseason opener against Baltimore. In addition to gaining only 15 yards on six carries, Perine fumbled, dropped a pass and struggled in pass protection. Kelley didn't have any luck on the ground, but he at least avoided the major mistakes that shaped the rookie's night. While he still has time to push for some kind of workload, Perine seemingly has already proven he isn't ready to challenge Kelly for the starting job.