Perine worked out on the side of Sunday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Perine hadn't shown any sign of injury prior to Sunday. The team has not expressed much concern over the running back's health and it may just be a minor issue. Perine is currently fighting for a depth spot with Washington and any prolonged absence will hurt his chances at the regular season roster.

