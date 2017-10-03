Redskins' Samaje Perine: Workload takes a hit
Perine rushed six times for 27 yards in Monday night's 29-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Perine entered Monday's contest having carried 40 times over Washington's previous two games. Although his average of 2.9 yards per rush left much to be desired, Perine's usage still seemed to be a source for encouragement. His prospects appeared brighter when starter Rob Kelley exited with a first-half ankle injury, but in the end, the rookie tied Chris Thompson with just six carries, trailing both Kelley (seven) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (seven) in the category. To his credit, though, Perine was productive when called upon, which could help his case if Kelley's availability is impacted by his ailment following the Redskins' bye week.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Full practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Merely day-to-day•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Exits with hand injury after fumble•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Ready to lead backfield•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Could help ease Kelley's burden•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Fails to capitalize on extra carries•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...