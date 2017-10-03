Perine rushed six times for 27 yards in Monday night's 29-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Perine entered Monday's contest having carried 40 times over Washington's previous two games. Although his average of 2.9 yards per rush left much to be desired, Perine's usage still seemed to be a source for encouragement. His prospects appeared brighter when starter Rob Kelley exited with a first-half ankle injury, but in the end, the rookie tied Chris Thompson with just six carries, trailing both Kelley (seven) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (seven) in the category. To his credit, though, Perine was productive when called upon, which could help his case if Kelley's availability is impacted by his ailment following the Redskins' bye week.