Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Career high in tackles
Hamilton notched 49 tackles (37 solo), one sack, two defended passes and one interception across 16 contests in 2019.
Hamilton also forced and recovered one fumble, and he contributed on special teams for Washington. The 24-year-old stands to reprise a depth role in the team's linebacker corps for 2020.
