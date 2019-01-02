Hamilton finished his rookie season with 28 tackles (19 solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games.

Hamilton got the vast majority of his playing time in December, starting the final four games of the season while Zach Brown saw his own role reduced. Team tackle leader Mason Foster is expected back in 2019, but there should be a nice opportunity for Hamilton to earn a starting job with Brown shaping up as a likely cap casualty. The 2018 sixth-round pick may need to compete with 2017 seventh-round pick Josh Harvey-Clemons, who has strictly been used on passing downs.

