Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Headed to Washington

The Redskins selected Hamilton in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 197th overall.

Hamilton (6-feet, 229 pounds), like most Alabama products, is well-regarded in terms of his talent, but consecutive season-ending knee injuries push him this far. He was unable to work out prior to the draft as a result, but if his fortunes turn for the better he could be a steal.

