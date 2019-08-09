Hamilton suffered a chest injury and will not return to Thursday's preseason game against the Browns, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

It's unclear how Hamilton picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to keep him out of the game. Hamilton is expected to take on a starting role at linebacker this season, so he could be held out due to precautionary reasons. Expect the team to comment on his status following the game.

More News
Our Latest Stories