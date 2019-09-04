Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: On track for season opener
Hamilton (chest) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Hamilton suffered the chest injury during the preseason opener and did not play in another preseason game, but he appears ready to go for Week 1. The 23-year-old is expected to work as a starter at inside linebacker after totaling 27 tackles (19 solo) and 1.5 sacks during his rookie campaign.
