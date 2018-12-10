Hamilton strained his shoulder in Sunday's game against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Hamilton drew the start over Zach Brown on Sunday and totaled a team-high eight tackles before exiting with his injury. He had seen just nine defensive snaps prior to Sunday and he performed fairly well in his starting debut. It's unclear if the strain will sideline him in Week 15 or if he'll be able to play through the injury. He should be considered questionable for the time being.