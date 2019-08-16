Hamilton (chest) didn't play in Thursday's preseason loss to the Bengals.

Listed as a starter on the preseason depth chart, Hamilton could be tasked with a three-down role after the Redskins lost Reuben Foster to a severe knee injury and later released Mason Foster. Such a role likely would lead to IDP utility, but Hamilton first needs to get healthy before Week 1. Other candidates for playing time at inside linebacker include Jon Bostic, Cole Holcomb and Josh Harvey-Clemons.

