Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Unable to suit up
Hamilton (chest) didn't play in Thursday's preseason loss to the Bengals.
Listed as a starter on the preseason depth chart, Hamilton could be tasked with a three-down role after the Redskins lost Reuben Foster to a severe knee injury and later released Mason Foster. Such a role likely would lead to IDP utility, but Hamilton first needs to get healthy before Week 1. Other candidates for playing time at inside linebacker include Jon Bostic, Cole Holcomb and Josh Harvey-Clemons.
More News
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Leaves game Thursday•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Working with starting defense•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Finishes rookie season strong•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Clear of injury designation•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Strains shoulder in loss•
-
Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Exits with shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Green
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...