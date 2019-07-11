Redskins' Shaun Dion Hamilton: Working with starting defense
Hamilton worked with the starting defense at OTAs in late May, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Washington has a few different options to replace Reuben Foster, who suffered a torn ACL on May 20. The team may also opt to use a rotation, with some combination of Hamilton, Josh Harvey-Clemons and Jon Bostic all in the mix to get playing time alongside Mason Foster at inside linebacker. A 2018 sixth-round pick, Hamilton played 247 snaps on special teams and just 129 on defense during his rookie season, but he did manage 27 tackles (19 solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
