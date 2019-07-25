Redskins' Shaun Wilson: Lands in Washington
Wilson (undisclosed) signed a contract with Washington on Thursday.
Wilson played 22 snaps on offense and 51 snaps on special teams as an undrafted rookie with Tampa Bay in 2018 before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury in November. The Buccaneers ultimately waived Wilson after he missed June minicamp due to an undisclosed issue. He'll now work to carve out a depth role in Washington's crowded running back room.
